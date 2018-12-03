New 'Captain Marvel' trailer to debut during 'Monday Night Football'

Marvel Studios/Disney(NEW YORK) — We got our first taste in a teaser-trailer released September 18. Tonight, we’ll see the very first full-length trailer for Captain Marvel.

The trailer will debut during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, during halftime of the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

There’s already a brand-new poster for the movie, showing Oscar-winner Brie Larson suited up as the super-powerful superhero — the first female character to front her own movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel — which also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Clark Gregg — opens in the U.S. March 8.

There’s also a rumor that the trailer for the Avengers: Infinity War sequel will drop Wednesday morning during ABC’s Good Morning America. At least, that’s what a number of Marvel fan sites and social media accounts are claiming. So far, there’s nothing official from Marvel.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.