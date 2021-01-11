New cast members announced for 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2020(LOS ANGELES) — New cast members for the third season The Umbrella Academy have been announced.

A post on the Netflix series’ Instagram page reveals who’s playing who in the Sparrow Academy, including Justin H. Min, who’s played the ghost version of the character Ben in the first two seasons, as well as Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodiguez and Cazzie David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David.

The Sparrow Academy — spoiler alert — was teased at the end of season 2, which finds our heroes in the Umbrella Academy face-to-face with alternate timeline versions of themselves, thanks to some time-travel shenanigans.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. Season 2 premiered on Netflix over the summer; the series was renewed for season 3 last November.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.