New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ posters show Paul Rudd and the new cast geared up for the ghosts

After waiting more than a year for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fans are finally getting closer to seeing the repeatedly pandemic-delayed film. To that end, Columbia Pictures have released two new posters for the movie, which hits theaters on November 19.

Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace, play, respectively, the grandson and granddaughter of the late Harold Ramis‘ Egon Spengler. As the trailer revealed, they uncover a trove of his old ghostbusting gear, just in time to fight a supernatural menace.

The first poster shows both teens armed with proton packs next to the Ecto-1, with two of their friends. Paul Rudd, who plays their science teacher, has a ghost trap in hand, as he and his younger co-stars stare up at an ominous blue-green storm cloud.

The second poster has the similar spooky sky, but shows the gang from behind, silhouetted by lighting-like bolts firing down from a hole in the cloud.

The action comedy, which will star original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver in their original roles, was co-written and directed by Jason Reitman, the son of director of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman.

