New image shows Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin in upcoming limited series

Apple TV+

Michael Douglas is Benjamin Franklin in a new image released by Apple TV+.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is set to portray the Founding Father in the new Apple TV+ limited series Franklin, appears pensive in full makeup, hair and costume.

In February, Apple TV+ announced that Douglas would take on the lead role as Franklin in the new series, which is based on the book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.

The eight-episode series will explore how Franklin convinced France to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy.

“Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace treaty with England of 1783,” the streaming platform said in a press release. “The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without America would not have won the Revolution.”

The limited series will be written and executive produced by Kirk Ellis and directed by Tim Van Patten.

A release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.