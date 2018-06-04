New Johnny Depp photos raise health concerns from fans

Photo by Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images(RUSSIA) — Johnny Depp’s fans are concerned about his health after the actor appeared “thin” in photos showing up social media over the weekend.

During an appearance in St. Petersburg, Russia, for a performance with his band The Hollywood Vampires, Depp was seen looking much thinner than in the past.

“I think my hero looks ill,” wrote one user commenting on a since deleted picture shared on Facebook, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Two other comments read, “He looks thin” and “F*** me is that Johnny Depp?”

An Instagram photo of the 54-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star taken with a fan in Moscow last week, prompted followers to describe the actor as looking “sick,” “weak” and “skinny.”

Over the past year, Depp has been involved in a series of legal disputes with his former management company, as well as a messy divorce from actress Amber Heard.

Depp will next be seen in the biopic City of Lies, based on the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., opening nationwide September 7.

