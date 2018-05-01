New “Luke Cage” clip features ESPN's Jemele Hill and Michael Smith

NETFLIX(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the season two premiere of Luke Cage, Netflix is sharing a clever bit of Disney synergy to promote its hit Marvel show.

In the clip, Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter, is seen showing off his superhero strength by competing in a physical challenge event in his Harlem home neighborhood.

ESPN’s Jemele Hill and Michael Smith are also featured in the scene, discussing Cage’s amazing abilities. The sports network, like ABC News, and Marvel, is also owned by Disney.

“Luke Cage is about to attempt a broad jump and I’m telling you it’s about to be sick,” Smith says to Hill as they both watch Cage effortlessly breeze through the obstacle course, thanks to his superhuman strength.

Season two of the Marvel series will follow Cage as he deals with becoming an even bigger local celebrity in Harlem. However, his superhero reputation has also made him a target for a “formidable new foe.”

Luke Cage also stars Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis and Rosario Dawson. Season two premieres on Netflix June 22.

<br /><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FU4Xn__5Qjg" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen>[embedded content]



