'New Mutants' tops U.S. box office with $7 million take; 'Tenet' big overseas

“The New Mutants” – © 2020 Twentieth Century Film Corporation(LOS ANGELES) — The box office enjoyed its first major weekend release since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with theaters opening at limited capacity, 20th Century Fox’s The New Mutants delivered a humble $7 million opening weekend across 2,412 cinemas across the country this weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that roughly 62 percent of theaters have reopened since the pandemic shut the movie industry down five months ago. In addition, much of the South is cleaning up after Hurricane Laura while California is dealing with an unprecedented fire season. Another major release hit theaters this weekend, Tenet, but its opening weekend numbers stateside are currently unknown.

However, the Warner Bros. flick starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson earned an impressive $53 million in the global box office. The anticipated, oft-delayed sci-fi film is one of the first major box office movies to hit theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the industry to its knees.

In the U.K., director Christopher Nolan’s home country, Tenet earned a tepid $7.1 million. The film has yet to open in some markets, such as Russia and China — which will occur on September 3 and 4, respectively.

By Megan Stone and Stephen Iervolino

