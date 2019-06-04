New 'Umbrella Academy' comic debuts; production for season two of Netflix series underway

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Musician and comic creator Gerard Way has announced a new issue of his Umbrella Academy comic books, which inspired the Netflix series of the same name.

The new book will be the seventh and final chapter of the Hotel Oblivion series, the third volume in the ongoing Umbrella Academy story. It’ll be released on June 12.

Meanwhile, it appears that production has begun on the second season of the Netflix adaptation, which was officially renewed in April. Actor Aidan Gallagher, who plays the character Number Five on the show, wrote in a recent Instagram post that “Season two starts now!”

Additionally, the Umbrella Academy Instagram posted a new set photo featuring stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Robert Sheehan, who play the characters Luther, Diego, Allison and Klaus, respectively.

The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of super-heroes who much band together to stop the apocalypse. Way’s comic books first debuted in 2007, while the first season of the Netflix series premiered this past February.

