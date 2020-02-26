New writer reportedly steps into the ring for 'Creed' threequel

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Creed will have a new writer in its corner when Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed takes the ring for the third chapter in the film franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zach Baylin, who wrote the upcoming Will Smith movie King Richard, will pen the script. Plot details are still unknown. ‘

The first Creed film, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, grossed $173 million worldwide following its release in 2015. Creed II, released in 2018, directed by Steven Caple Jr. and co-written by Juel Taylor and Sylvester Stallone, earned over $214 million globally.

The collaboration between Coogler and Jordan led to the actor’s acclaimed villinaous turn in Coogler’s blockbuster Black Panther.

Jordan recently starred in and co-produced the fact-based drama Just Mercy, which just took home the Best Picture prize at the NAACP Image Awards.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.