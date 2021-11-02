New York Comedy Festival adds over 100 new shows to line-up, joining Bill Maher, Nick Kroll and more

New York Comedy Festival

The New York Comedy Festival is beefing up this year’s week-long event, adding over 100 new shows to its line-up.

The festival, which is slated for November 8 through the 14th, includes over 100 comedians and over 200 shows across all five boroughs of New York City.

Included among the additional shows, is the 13th annual New York’s Funniest Stand-Up competition, which is open to any and all performers who think they have what it takes to be crowned New York’s Funniest. Past winners include Saturday Night Live star Michael Che, Last Comic Standing’s Joe Machi, MTV2’s Joking Off Matt Pavich and one of this year’s headliners, Tim Dillon, among others.

This year’s NYCF will also introduce “Comedy included,” an all-new panel event that “will feature powerful discussions with leaders in comedy & entertainment… and is aimed to educate, discuss, and break down barriers on topics including diversity, equality, gender gaps and inclusion in the comedy industry.”

Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, said in a statement, “It is our mission to celebrate the very best comedic talent on stages throughout the city, and to help bring business and patronage to our coveted smaller venue partners that are such an integral part of our city’s cultural landscape.”

“We could not be more thrilled to help bring back laughter and live entertainment to New York City, and to present such a roster of incredibly talented and diverse performers,” Hirsch added.

The newly announced shows will take place among previously announced shows with Nick Kroll, Michael Rapaport, Bill Maher, Michelle Buteau, Andrew Santino, and more.

The entire New York Comedy Festival schedule and tickets are available now on at nycomedyfestival.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.