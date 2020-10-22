'News of the World' trailer shows Tom Hanks on an epic adventure

Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Hanks shares the News of the World in the new trailer for his upcoming film.

Set in the late 1800s, it stars Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran and storyteller who travels the United States sharing tales from across the globe.

Along his travels, he encounters a young girl abandoned in the woods named Johanna, played by 12-year-old German actress Helena Zengel, who was taken by the Kiowa tribe after the killed her immediate family. Kidd takes it upon himself to trek across the dangerous terrain to return her to her living family members. Along their trip, the two cross paths with intense storms and shady characters, all the while forming a special bond.

“Ladies and gentlemen, these are stories of men and women very much like you, waiting for better days to come,” Hanks says in narration as epic action shots flash across the screen.

News of the World sees the Oscar-winning actor reuniting with writer and director Paul Greengrass, who also directed 2013’s Academy Award-nominated Captain Phillips, in which Hanks starred.

News of the World premieres in theaters on December 25.

By Cillea Houghton

