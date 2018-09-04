Next 'Die Hard' will be a prequel of sorts, says producer

Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty ImagesThe sixth installment of the Die Hard franchise now has a name: McClane, Empire reports.

The upcoming sequel will actually be a prequel that tells the origin story of the franchise’s action hero, John McClane. “We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told the U.K. magazine.

“We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version.” The first Die Hard debuted in 1988 and the fifth film, A Good Day to Die Hard, hit theaters in 2013.

