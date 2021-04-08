Nia Vardalos confirms ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ is in the works

Disney Channel Press(LOS ANGELES) — My Big Fat Greek Wedding is turning into a trilogy, says series star Nia Vardalos. The 58-year-old actress seemingly confirmed the news on Wednesday.

“Yes, it is true that for over a year we have been trying to film a script that I wrote called My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” Vardalos said in an Instagram video, claiming she had to come clean because, “The news leaked because one Greek found out.”

When touching upon the movie’s impressive roster, said Vardalos, “Of course the entire cast is invited back!”

However, it was onto the bad news about the upcoming project, with the actress admitting, “We’re not filming. We are an independent film and apparently independent films cannot get insurance.”

Vardalos claimed that, currently, only studio films are able to obtain insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the indie movie industry in the lurch.

While the Golden Globe-nominee appreciated her fans’ “enthusiasm” over the upcoming title, she called for patience and joked that people need to stop “calling my mom’s house and asking if you can be in it.”

“Yes, everyone can be in it,” she laughed, concluding on the ambitious note that, “When we get film insurance, we are going to Greece to film!”

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which also starred John Corbett, Lainie Kazan, Michael Constantine, Joey Fatone, Rita Wilson and many others, became a box office success when it opened in theaters in 2002. It made $368.7 million during its theatrical run, becoming the highest-grossing romantic comedy at the time, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Although the 2003 TV spin-off My Big Fat Greek Life was short-lived on CBS, a theatrical sequel was released in 2016 to moderate success.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.