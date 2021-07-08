Nick Cannon asserts he’s “having these kids on purpose” following birth of seventh child

Michael Becker/FOX

Over the weekend, The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon reportedly welcomed a baby boy named Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who previously appeared on his MTV game show Wild ‘N Out. The newborn marks the fourth child the 40-year-old has welcomed in under a year.

Speaking on his radio show with City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami, Cannon reacted to his guest remarking that he needs to “wrap it up and protect yourself,” referring to contraception, by asserting that each of his children were planned.

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident,” he quipped. “Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Besides baby Zen, Cannon also recently welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa and also became the parent of a baby girl with Brittany Bell in December 2020. Cannon and Bell also share a three-year-old son. Cannon also shares shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

