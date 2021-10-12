Nick Cannon credits Fat Joe with helping to squash Eminem beef

Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images

Nick Cannon and Eminem feuded for over a decade, and on Monday, The Masked Singer host thanked Fat Joe for helping to end their grudge when Joe appeared on Nick’s new self-titled TV talk show.

Eminem, who was briefly involved with Mariah Carey, fired numerous shots over the years at Nick, who was married to Carey from 2008 to 2014.

“Mariah, what ever happened to us?/ Why did we have to break up?” the 8 Mile star rapped on his 2009 track “Bagpipes from Baghdad.” “Nick, you had your fun, I’ve come to kick you in your sack of junk.” He continued to dis Nick all the way through 2020 on Joe’s “Lord Above” track.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” Eminem rapped. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered.”

Cannon retaliated with multiple diss tracks, including “The Invitation” and “Pray for Him.”

On his television show, Nick thanked the Terror Squad leader for being the peacemaker during an Instagram Live session. “This brother right here helped end the beef with me and Eminem on his show,” Cannon said. “And it wasn’t no ‘real beef,’ but Joe was like, ‘I gotta get you two brothers together.'”

Fat Joe said he called up Eminem and told him, “This gotta stop,” and the feud ended.

