Nick Cannon explains why he's “a sucker” for the holidays

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Nick Cannon is ready for the holidays.

After a busy 2018, Cannon says he’s happy to settle down and celebrate the holiday season with family. But he tells ABC Radio that while he loves Christmas, he can definitely do without its red-suited mascot.

“There’s only one St. Nick in this house. That’s what I tell my kids,” he laughs.



All jokes aside, Cannon, who has three young children — including seven-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, pop superstar Mariah Carey and a young son with with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell — says the holiday simply brings out the best in everyone.

“It’s such a fun time. The holidays are so much fun,” he says. “And all of my kids just have that jovial spirit especially around the holidays. Everything from caroling, to the classic Christmas movies, to the tree decorating. I’m a sucker for that.”

He continues, “I’m such an angry intellectual when it comes to understanding, you know, the reason behind all of these holidays. But at the core of it I know they’re for family and they’re for kids and that’s just where I allow it to be.”

