Nick Cannon is not engaged despite apparent engagement photos posted on Instagram

Nick Cannon sparked rumors he was getting engaged after posting photos of him offering a ring to an unidentified woman. Now, The Masked Singer host is explaining that the pics are from his new music video.

On Thursday, Nick posted Instagram photos of him embracing the woman and holding a ring alongside the caption, “I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do.”

Then on Friday, while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight in the Bahamas, he said, “I love the idea of marriage, especially the ceremony, the proposing, the idea of just falling in love. Who cares what the rest of the world thinks? You never know.”

On Saturday, Cannon posted his new “Eyes Closed” music video on Facebook. In the clip, which he co-directed, the 41-year-old entertainer drops to his knees on a bedroom terrace and proposes to the woman as he holds the ring.

Nick revealed to ET that shooting the video “was scary” because of the recent headlines about him having children with multiple women.

“That’s a big step, especially [with] all that I got going on in my life, just the hint of it shocked the world,” he said about getting engaged. “If imma do that, I got to be really ready and prepared.”

Cannon has seven children with four women: 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, who died in December at five months old, with Alyssa Scott.

Nick added, “You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022.” He is now expecting his eighth child, a boy, with model Bre Tiesi.

