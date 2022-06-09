Nick Cannon jokes about vasectomy with Ryan Reynolds in new ad, “Lord knows I need one”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nick Cannon is looking forward to getting a vasectomy. Not in the traditional sense, though: this vasectomy is an ice-cold drink made with Ryan Reynolds‘ Aviation gin.

On Wednesday, Ryan shared a comical commercial where Nick gives a step-by-step tutorial on how to make an alcoholic beverage called ‘The Vasectomy,’ which consists of cranberry juice, tonic water, lemon juice and Aviation gin.

“It’s almost Father’s Day and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails, ‘The Vasectomy.’ Lord knows I need one,” Nick says in the video.

After the Wild ‘N Out star finishes making the drink, Ryan joins him. “I’ll take it from here, Nick,” he says before taking a sip. “I have three kids.”

“I have eight,” Nick quips, causing Ryan to spit out the fresh cocktail. He then gives the Drumline alum a hug before joking, “No wonder you have eight kids, you smell amazing!”

The hilarious commercial comes shortly after the June 7 episode of the Lip Service podcast, where Nick teased that he’s planning on having more children, stating the “stork is on the way.”

Nick shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He also has 4-year-old son, Golden, and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa is the mother of his 11-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Nick is also expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi. Nick and Alyssa Scott‘s 5-month-old son, Zen ,died of brain cancer in December.

Ryan shares three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 — with his wife, Blake Lively.

