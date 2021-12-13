Nick Cannon stars in ‘Miracles Across 125th Street’, KeKe Palmer hosts ‘Foodtastic’ on Disney+

Courtesy VH1

As Nick Cannon continues to mourn the passing of his five-month-old son, Zen, he dropped the trailer for his new VH1 holiday movie, Miracles Across 125th Street. Nick directed, produced and stars in the film about a Harlem rapper who returns to his family’s church after battling drug addiction.

As part of VH1’s “Naughty or Nice” holiday programming, the movie also stars Lil Kim, Teyana Taylor, Chrisette Michele, Akon, Jim Jones, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Marsha Warfield and more.

“I’m excited to bring all the uplifting elements of gospel, hip-hop and comedy together with such an inspiring and talented cast,” the TV host said in a statement. Miracles Across 125th Street premieres on December 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

Finally, Keke Palmer is hosting the new competition series Foodtastic, premiering December 15 on Disney+. The show features food artists competing to create sculptures of Disney characters and objects from Disney films.

“We always see the food competition shows that are like, the food tastes good and this that and the third, but I’d never seen [one] where people are actually taking the food and making actual constructs and really turn it into this miraculous piece of art,” Palmer tells Essence. As host, the 28-year-old Emmy winner will dress up as characters from the films Beauty of the Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

