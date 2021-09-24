Nick Cannon teases possibility of having more children: “My therapist says I should be celibate”

ABC/Byron Cohen

Nick Cannon is the proud father of seven children, four of whom were born in under a year. But the 40-year-old Masked Singer host says he’s not certain if he wants any more.

“Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not﻿,'” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight before joking, “But I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate.”

Cannon, who welcomed baby Zen with model Alyssa Scott in July, said he loves being a father of seven.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too,” he confessed. “The Lord has blessed me with what I asked.”

Though Cannon’s juggling multiple television projects that includes an eponymous daytime talk show, he said his little ones will always come first because he enjoys being a dad.

“They get my full attention when I’m not working,” he said. “And that’s the beauty of it because it kind of keeps me out of trouble. It’s either work or playing with my kids.”

Besides baby Zen, Cannon also is the father of newborn twin boys with Abby De La Rosa, a nearly 1-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son with Brittany Bell. Cannon also shares shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

