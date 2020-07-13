Nick Cordero’s widow Amanda Kloots shares touching details of his memorial service

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga(NEW YORK) — Amanda Kloots, wife of the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share details of his memorial service, a week after he died of complications from COVID-19.

Next to a photo of herself with the couple’s 13-month-old son Elvis riding piggyback, Kloots revealed that the memorial was “small,” with with just “close family and friends” in attendance.

“Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory. He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there,” she wrote.

The ceremony included the song, “I’m Here” from the Broadway show, The Color Purple.

“Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless,” she explained. “As it was being played last night, the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared…But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me.”

“He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that,” she continued. “So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, ‘Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.’“

Noting the “long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on,” she declared, “I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.

Kloots announced on July 5 that Cordero had died at age 41 after battling COVID-19 for nearly 100 days.

