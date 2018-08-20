Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sing and dance with children at Indian orphanage

Gotham/GC Images(MUMBAI) — This weekend was nothing but love for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. After celebrating their engagement in Mumbai, India on Saturday and making their romance Instagram official, the happy couple decided to share their joy with others.

The two visited St. Catherine’s Home for Orphans in the Indian city on Sunday, where they met and performed with dozens of young girls gathered there.

In a video posted to Nick’s Instagram Story, Priyanka is seen dancing to “Tune Maari Entriyan,” a song from her 2014 Bollywood film Gunday, with one of the children.

“St. Catherine Orphanage today,” Nick captioned the clip. “My heart is full.”

Priyanka, who has volunteered at the orphanage before, also posted an Instagram video from the day, showing Nick singing an a cappella version of the Jonas Brothers’ song, “Lovebug.”

“12 years of knowing these girls and in minutes they get all love struck by the #lovebug… thank you @nickjonas and our families,” Priyanka wrote.

“Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time.”

