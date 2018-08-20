Nickelodeon's “Double Dare” is hitting the road for a new live tour

Nickelodeon(LOS ANGELES) — Double Dare might be coming to a city near you.

The classic Nickelodeon game show is getting its own multi-city live stage tour, Double Dare Live, featuring original host Marc Summers and his sidekick Robin Russo.

The tour kicks off Fayetteville, North Carolina on October 30 and will hit different cities across North America through November. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 24 at 10 a.m.

“Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn’t be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country,” Summers says in a statement. “Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation.”

The show will feature two teams of selected audience members who will compete to win prizes by answering trivia questions and completing physical challenges. And yes, they’ll have to conquer the show’s legendary obstacle course as well.

Double Dare originally premiered on Nickelodeon in 1986 and ran through 1993. A new Double Dare series debuted this summer, hosted by YouTube star Liza Koshy.

Here is the list of Double Dare Live dates:

10/30 — Fayetteville, NC, Crown Theatre (opening night)

11/1 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

11/2 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

11/3 — Baltimore, MD, UMBC Events Center

11/4 — Norfolk, VA, Constant Center

11/7 — Milwaukee, WI, Miller High Life Theatre

11/8 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

11/9 — Nashville, TN, TPAC

11/10 — Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

11/11 — Cleveland, OH, State Theatre

11/14 — Hartford, CT, Bushnell

11/15 — Newark, NJ, NJPAC

11/16 — Rochester, NY, Auditorium Theatre

11/18 — Pittsburgh, PA, Benedeum Center

