Nickelodeon's Kids’ Choice Awards going remote over COVID-19

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Nickelodeon has decided to move forward with its Kids’ Choice Awards, making it the first remotely produced awards show to take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Victoria Justice will host the ceremony, now called Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice 2020: Celebrate Together.

During the show, Nickelodeon will donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry.

Among those scheduled to appear are Dwayne Johnson, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown and Ellen DeGeneres. The Awards were originally to be held on March 22, with Chance The Rapper hosting.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.