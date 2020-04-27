ABC-Entertainment 

Nickelodeon's Kids’ Choice Awards going remote over COVID-19

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Nickelodeon has decided to move forward with its Kids’ Choice Awards, making it the first remotely produced awards show to take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Victoria Justice will host the ceremony, now called Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice 2020: Celebrate Together

During the show, Nickelodeon will donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry

Among those scheduled to appear are Dwayne JohnsonKristen BellJosh GadMillie Bobby Brown and Ellen DeGeneres.  The Awards were originally to be held on March 22, with Chance The Rapper hosting.

