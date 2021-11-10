Nicole Kidman feels the pressure as Lucille Ball in trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has released the full trailer for its upcoming film about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Being the Ricardos. Nicole Kidman plays the famous redhead, and fellow Oscar winner Javier Bardem plays her husband and I Love Lucy co-star/co-producer.

While the first teaser showed Ball supremely confident, and at the top of her game as a TV icon and top producer, the trailer delves into the enormous pressure she was under, not just from television execs, but from fans, the paparazzi and the FBI, the latter of which investigated her when it was revealed she had once registered to vote as a Communist.

There’s also the matter of her marriage to Arnaz, which was picture perfect as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo onscreen, but which in reality became anything but.

Academy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed the drama, which also stars another Oscar winner, Whiplash‘s JK Simmons, as well as Veep Emmy winner Tony Hale.

Amazon says the film is set during a critical week of shooting I Love Lucy, when “Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos.”

Being the Ricardos debuts on Amazon Prime on December 21.

