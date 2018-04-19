Nicole Kidman, Tiffany Haddish and Jennifer Lopez cover “TIME’s” 100 Most Influential People issue

ABC/Rick Rowell(NEW YORK) — Nicole Kidman, Tiffany Haddish and Jennifer Lopez are among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018. They’re three of the stars who grace the six individual covers the magazine is issuing to coincide with the list.



Nicole is among 18 people in the Artists category — the other categories are Pioneers, Leaders, Titans and Icons. She’s joined in that category by Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, Hugh Jackman, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig, Roseanne Barr, Jimmy Kimmel and John Krasinski.

Tiffany made the Pioneers category, along with Insecure’s Issa Rae, rapper Cardi B, Trevor Noah and Silcon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani.

J.Lo was named in the Icons category, which also includes Chadwick Boseman, pop stars Rihanna and Kesha, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Olympic skater Adam Rippon.

Per tradition, each honoree has a few lines written about them by an equally famous peer. For example, Naomi Watts wrote about Kidman; Adele wrote about Rihanna, while Cher wrote about Rippon.

Other big names that made the list include Oprah Winfrey, President Donald Trump, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Kim Jong Un.

