Nicole Richie sets hair on fire while blowing out birthday candles

Nicole Richie is bringing in her 40s on fire — literally.

The actress celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and shared a short clip of herself blowing out the candles on her cake.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, Nicole’s cheered on by people off camera. However, the cheers quickly turn to scream, when her hair dangles into the flames of the still-lit candles, causing both sides of her hair to catch on fire. While someone sitting next to her was able to quickly pat out one side, the other side appeared to get a bit worse before fizzling out.

The mom of two jokingly captioned the snippet, “Well… so far 40 is [fire emoji].”

Many of Richie’s celebrity friends took to the comments to wish her a “happy birthday” including Chelsea Handler and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, who wrote, “I feel awful for laughing I’m sry also happy birthday!!”

Meanwhile Katherine Power, who apparently witnessed the event in person, quipped, “A moment I’ll never forget.”

