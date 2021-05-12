Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi returns to ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ one year after quitting

MTV

After one season away, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is returning the Jersey Shore Family Vacation!

At the end of the trailer for the second half of season 4 of the series, the 33-year-old reality star makes her shocking return by quite literally shocking her roommates and popping out of a cake.

“The entire family is back together,” fellow Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese says in the promo. “It is everything.”

The new episodes will see the roomies — Nicole, Deena, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — reunite in the Poconos, a new location for the group. Tagging along for the trip are the cast members’ friends and family, including Jenni’s new fiancé, Zach Clayton Carpinello, and Pauly’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

Together they will celebrate, engagements, birthdays, and find out what Mike and his expecting wife, Lauren, are having.

Snooki announced she was quitting the MTV show during an episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast in December 2019.

“I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me,” the mom of three revealed “I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Snooki added at the time, “You know, when I leave my kids and I film the show, like, I want to have a good time, and I’m putting myself out there. And I just wanna come off as a good person. And lately, on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic].”

