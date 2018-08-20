Niecy Nash gets a late-night series pilot order at TNT

Skip Bolen(LOS ANGELES) — Want to spend your nights with Niecy Nash?

Variety reports that TNT has ordered a pilot for a late-night series to be hosted and executive produced by Nash. It’s currently titled Naked with Niecy Nash, and would feature the actress doling out advice on love, sex and relationships.

“I’m so excited to add my voice to the late-night landscape,” Nash says in a statement. “Love is the thing we were created for but it’s also the place we struggle the most… until now! This is going to be a fun and sexy ride!”

If the pilot gets picked up, the show would become the first late-night series in TNT’s history. Nash would also join a very small pool female late-night hosts, which currently only includes Samantha Bee, who hosts Full Frontal on TBS, and will soon include Busy Phillipps, who’ll host Busy Tonight on E! this October.

Nash currently stars on another TNT show, Claws, which was renewed for a third season in July.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.