“Night Court” star Harry Anderson dies at 65

Ron Galella/WireImageActor Harry Anderson, best known as the star of the sitcom Night Court, died at the age of 65 on Monday morning in Asheville, North Carolina.

A statement from the Asheville Police Department reads, “This morning at 6:41 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to the home of actor Harry Anderson where he was found deceased. No foul play is suspected.”

Anderson, who was also a talented magician, got his start on television with a number of appearances on Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s, as well as a recurring role as Harry “The Hat” Gittes on Cheers.

However, it was his starring role as Judge Harry T. Stone on NBC’s Night Court that made Anderson a household name. The series, which ran from 1984 through 1992, made up part of NBC’s “Must-See TV” Thursday night lineup that also included The Cosby Show, Family Ties and Cheers.

Following Night Court, Anderson starred in the sitcom Dave’s World, in which he played Dave Barry, the Miami Herald columnist on whom the show was based. The series lasted four seasons on CBS.

Anderson kept a relatively low profile in the 21st century, occasionally appearing as a guest star on various TV shows, including a cameo as himself on 30 Rock in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan, whom he married in 2000, and his two children from his first wife, Leslie Pollack.

