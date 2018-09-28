'Night School' and 'Smallfoot' top this week's new releases

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in “Night School”; Universal(NEW YORK) — Here are the films opening nationwide on Friday:

* Night School — Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish star in this comedy from Girls Trip director Malcolm Lee and producer Will Packer about a group of troublemakers forced to attend night school in hopes they’ll pass the GED exam and finish high school. Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Romany Malco, Keith David and Loretta Devine also star. Rated PG-13.

* Smallfoot — This animated comedy features Channing Tatum as the voice of Migo — a Yeti who’s convinced the elusive creatures known as humans — or “smallfoots” — really exist. James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, round out the all-star voice cast. Rated PG.

* Hell Fest — This horror film centers on a costumed killer who murders a group of teens at a Halloween theme park, while the rest of the patrons believe it’s all part of the show. Starring Amy Forsyth, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Reign Edwards and Tony Todd. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Little Women — Lea Thompson heads the cast of this modern take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about the four March sisters’ journey from childhood to womanhood. Sarah Davenport, Allie Jennings, Lucas Grabeel, Ian Bohen also star. Rated PG-13.

* The Old Man & the Gun — Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker — played by Robert Redford in what is reportedly his final film role — a career criminal who, at the age of 70, broke out of San Quentin prison and went on to rob 93 banks in five states over a two-year period. Also starring Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, Tom Waits and Sissy Spacek. Rated PG-13.

