No joke: Burger King offering free Whoppers for locals put off by tourists at “'Joker' stairs”

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Burger King is now offering free Whoppers to Bronx, New York residents who are fed up with tourists flocking to the staircase shown in the hit film Joker.

Prior to the premiere of the blockbuster Todd Phillips movie, a steep, 132-step staircase rising up from Shakespeare and Jerome Avenues was famous only for testing locals’ lungs. But since Joker made a billion bucks at the box office, the location is testing their nerves.

Tourists, costumers, and other assorted fans have descended on the now Instagram-famous site, which makes things a bit crowded for commuters. In a new ad shot on location, BK’s grinning, crown-wearing character The Burger King takes note of the posing passersby, and puts his hand to his head in lament.

“We know clowns can be annoying,” a title card reads, in a clever diss to McDonald’s.

The ad then offers free Whoppers delivered via Uber Eats to Bronx residents who use the code “KINGSTAIRS” with their order.

The ad is also a delicious bit of promotion for Joker‘s brand-new release on HD digital and digital on demand.

Joaquin Phoenix earned a Best Actor Golden Globe on Sunday for his performance as the “Clown Prince of Crime.”

