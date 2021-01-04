No Mercy! “Cobra Kai” third season brings more “comfort food” to Netflix

CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX(LOS ANGELES) — Cobra Kai fans rang in the New Year with a welcome delight. The third season of the wildly popular series debuted on Netflix on January 1 — a full week earlier than scheduled.

The series, a continuation of the Karate Kid trilogy, picks up 34 years after bully Johnny Lawrence’s fall from grace. Lawrence, played by Billy Zabka, tries to turn his life around by opening his own dojo, which reignites the feud with his nemesis — Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Zabka isn’t surprised by the series’ success, which has already been green-lit for a fourth season on Netflix. He says one of the show’s strengths is its themes of redemption and forgiveness that resonate off-screen, as well.

“You can never judge somebody by a moment of their life,” Zabka tells ABC Audio, referencing his own character’s struggles to overcome the challenges of adulthood. “I’m all about second chances and third, fourth and fifth chances as long as you’re falling forward and… trying to make things right.”

Macchio also spoke to ABC Audio and says Cobra Kai works because it speaks to a broad audience.

“It’s a cool show to watch if you’re 14 or 18…and then you find out your parents first date was when they went to see the movie? And now everyone’s sitting on the couch together,” he said. “It’s like comfort food and relevant entertainment.”

As for what fans can expect in the third season? Jacob Bertrand, who plays bad guy and fan-favorite Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz — told ABC Audio there’s much more to his character than meets the eye.

“No one in the show except for maybe Kreese is just straight up bad,” the 20-year-old hinted.

Cobra Kai is streaming now on Netflix.