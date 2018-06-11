No signs of foul play in Anthony Bourdain’s death, prosecutor says

CNN(FRANCE) — There are no signs of foul play in the shocking death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain at a French hotel, investigators said Saturday.

The award-winning television host, writer and cook was found dead on Friday morning in his room at a luxury hotel in the tiny village of Kaysersberg in France’s northeastern Alsace region. He appeared to have hanged himself in the bathroom, according to the prosecutor’s office of Colmar in Alsace region.

A medical expert concluded there were no other signs of violence on Bourdain’s body, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office told ABC News on Saturday.

“There is no element that makes us believe that someone came into the room at any moment,” the spokesperson said.

Toxicology tests were underway Saturday to determine if the 61-year-old American took any medications or other drugs before his death, in an effort to “help his family understand if anything led him to kill himself,” the spokesperson said.

Olivier Nasti, the chef and owner of Le Chambard, the hotel where Bourdain was staying, posted a statement in French on Twitter Friday night.

“It is with great respect for the chef, the author, the TV presenter, the visionary Anthony Bourdain that I send all my condolences to his family and the anonymous people around the world whom he made dream so much,” Nasti said. “Out of respect for his relatives and all his friends, my team and I wish to preserve his memory in silence.”

Bourdain was the host of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, which has aired on CNN since its premiere in 2013. The travel and food series, which features cuisines and stories from around the world, has won several Emmy Awards as well as a 2013 Peabody Award.

He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

