‘No Time To Die’ gets royal reception at Royal Albert Hall premiere

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

British royalty mixed with Hollywood royalty Tuesday night in London on the red carpet of the world premiere of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, joined William’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for a night out at the premiere.

The royal foursome walked the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where they watched a special screening of the movie, the 25th in the James Bond series and the last that will see Daniel Craig starring as Bond.

The royals were joined at the screening by health care workers and members of the Armed Forces, who were invited in appreciation for their service during the pandemic.

Before watching the film, William, Kate, Charles and Camilla met with the stars of the movie — including Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch — as well as the movie’s screenwriters and members of the crew, according to Clarence House.

The royals were also scheduled to meet with Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who perform the movie’s theme song.

The night out was a rare joint appearance for William, Kate, Charles and Camilla. The last time the two couples attended an engagement together was February 2020, when they visited a veterans’ rehabilitation center together in Northern England.

The royals, though, are no strangers to the Bond movie franchise.

In 2015, William, president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and Kate were joined by William’s brother, Prince Harry, at the premiere of Craig’s penultimate Bond adventure, Spectre.

