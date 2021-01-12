'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Gotham Awards

L-R – McDormand, Zhao on location – © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved(NEW YORK) — Director Chloé Zhao collected her second Best Feature at the 2021 Gotham Awards on Monday night, taking home the trophy for her contemporary western Nomadland. It’s her second win in three years. The movie also picked up the Audience Award.

Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand as Fern, follows the adventures of the character, who lost everything in the recession and chooses to live out of her van and travels through the American West as a true modern-day nomad.

The award show, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, was attended by a select few individuals because of the ongoing COVID-19 safety regulations and introduced a hybrid-virtual ceremony to list off the night’s winners.

Nicole Beharie earned Best Actress for her role in Miss Juneteenth while Riz Ahmed was honored with Best Actor for his role in Sound of Metal.

In the television categories, Watchmen won in the breakthrough series longform category. I May Destroy You in the shortform category.

Actors Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis and director Steve McQueen were honored Monday night as tribute award recipients, as previously reported.

While the Gotham Awards don’t necessarily predict which

Here’s the complete winners list:

BEST FEATURE

Nomadland (Searchlight)

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS

Nicole Beharie — Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

A Thousand Cuts (PBS/Frontline)

BEST SCREENPLAY (tie)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Fourteen (Grasshopper Film)

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Kingsley Ben-Adir — One Night in Miami (Amazon)

AUDIENCE AWARD

Nomadland (Searchlight)

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Andrew Patterson — The Vast Night (Amazon)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

Watchmen (HBO)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

I May Destroy You (HBO)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Identifying Features (Kino Lorber)

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.