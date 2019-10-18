“None of my kids want to be actors,” says 'Maleficent' mom Angelina Jolie

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — While there are enough of them to make their own ensemble movie cast, don’t expect to see Angelina Jolie’s kids on the big screen.

The Oscar-winner and Maleficent series star explains to People that Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, have no plans to join the family business.

In fact, they turned down her offer to have them appear in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Jolie tells the magazine, revealing, “I tried. Nobody was interested!”

Although Vivienne played young Aurora in the 2014 original, she wasn’t ready for her close-up this time around.

“None of my kids want to be actors,” Jolie says. “[They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, is now in theaters from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.