‘Nope,’ it’s not over: Jordan Peele teases sequel to the sci-fi thriller

ABC/Randy Holmes

It’s only been a month since Jordan Peele‘s Nope hit theaters and he’s already hinting at a potential sequel.

While Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star in the sci-fi horror film, it’s a character portrayed by Michael Busch and billed as “Nobody” on IMDB that has fans buzzing with theories, in part becuase the character appears in the trailer but not the actual film.

When asked about the character during a recent interview with The New York Times, Peele acknowledged the speculation.

“People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what’s going on… The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” Peele shared. “Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

