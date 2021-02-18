'Normal People' star Daisy Edgar-Jones is “so excited” for 'Conversations with Friends'

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The cast was announced Wednesday for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel and a follow-up to Hulu’s previous Rooney adaptation, Normal People.

The series, featuring much of the same production crew that worked on Normal People, will star newcomer Alison Oliver as 21-year-old Frances, a college student and writer who gets entangled with an older married couple played by Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn. Sasha Lane plays Frances’ best friend. Bobbi.

It’s enough to give Normal People star and recent Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones major FOMO.

“I am so excited to see what they’re going to do with it, because I love that book and I was saying to them, like, I would be happy to come and be a runner, like, I’ll make the tea!” she tells ABC Audio. “I just want to be involved in some way.”

Conversations with Friends may have a lot in common with Normal People behind the scenes, but Edgar-Jones points out it’s a completely different story.

“Yeah, I think they’re going to do something amazing with it, and it’s kind of a different style to Normal People in terms of, like, the story’s a little bit darker and things, and it’s more complex subjects and stuff,” she says. “So I’m really excited to see how they’re going to do it.”

Production will begin later this year in Ireland, with the show scheduled to debut in 2022. Edgar-Jones, meanwhile, is set to star in yet another book adaptation, the Delia Owens bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.