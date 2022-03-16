Norman Reedus is on the mend after suffering concussion on ‘The Walking Dead’ set

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Fan favorite Norman Reedus is “recovering well” after suffering a concussion on the set of The Walking Dead.

That’s the word from his rep, Jeffrey Chassen, who tells Page Six that the actor, who plays Daryl Dixon on the long-running AMC series, suffered a head injury on March 11 on the show’s Georgia set.

Chassen thanked fans for their concern, and noted that Reedus “will return to work soon.”

An AMC source told ABC Audio that the mishap will bump The Walking Dead‘s wrap date by a few days.

It was recently announced that Reedus’ crossbow-wielding survivor will join co-star Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier, in their own as-yet-untitled TWD spin-off.

