Not all heroes wear capes, but “Real Heroes Wear Masks” in new COVID-19 CW promo

Photo: CW(LOS ANGELES) — Masked heroes are a staple in the comic world, and the CW Network has made a clever series of posters showing its super-people wearing surgical masks to promote the importance of wearing them.

The network, home to the so-called “Arrowverse” of DC superhero shows, has released a series of public service announcement-like posters, each showing a hero — The Flash, Supergirl, Superman, Stargirl, Black Lightning, White Canary, and Beebo — wearing the blue surgical face coverings that have become ubiquitous in the age of COVID-19.

Each poster, which Deadline.com’s gathered in one place, features the slogan “Real Heroes Wear Masks.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.