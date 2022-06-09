Now streaming on Peacock: ‘Queer as Folk’

Peacock/Alberto Rodriguez

On Thursday, as part of its Pride Month festivities, Peacock released Queer as Folk.

The third iteration of the originally British series is executive produced by trans writer Jaclyn Moore, and centers on a group of LGBTQ+ friends in New Orleans both before and after a homophobic attack.

Compared to the originals, the new show opens the lens further on the queer community, following trans folk, gender-fluid characters and gay people of color.

Moore explains, “I think it’s really important that we take the time, especially during Pride Month, to celebrate all aspects of the queer community … Usually with queer and trans people, it feels like we are we’re either sidekicks or we’re, you know, put-upon saints that are like martyred.”

The producer clarifies with a laugh, “Look, we are put upon in a lot of ways. Don’t get me wrong, but I don’t know any queer people in my life that aren’t a little messy or complicated. And so getting to tell that story during Pride Month feels really special.”

