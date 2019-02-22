“Now this is a story…” Will Smith to revive 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' character in children's book series 'Fresh Princess'

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith is bringing something extremely fresh to the children’s book world.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Smith has partnered with HarperCollins and author Denene Miller for a new book series called Fresh Princess.

Inspired by Smith’s character from his iconic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the three-part picture book series will follow Destiny, “a cool, energetic, and strong-willed girl who approaches every day with her own signature style.”

That is, until she moves to a new neighborhood where nothing is “quite the same.” But Destiny reacts by putting a plan into motion that finds her bringing “the fun to any situation.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that the character I played for so long could inspire such a fun and empowering book for kids everywhere,” Smith said in a statement.

“I know all of my children would have loved Fresh Princess growing up, and being a father who raised a strong daughter, I know how important it is to see that type of strength depicted in stories.”

He continued, “It’s what [my wife] Jada and I have always championed and shown our kids throughout their lives. I’m down to follow Destiny through her growth and adventures just as I had experienced the journey of the young ‘Will Smith’ as he danced, laughed, made mistakes, and created memorable moments on his road to becoming the Fresh Prince.”

Fresh Princess will be available on April 2 and is now available for pre-order.