‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ debuts today on Disney+

Star Wars fans can finally say “Hello there!” to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest Star Wars small-screen series to debut on Disney+.

The show takes place around 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Returning star Ewan McGregor‘s titular Jedi Master is in hiding on Tatooine, keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker from afar.

Meanwhile, he’s trying to avoid the clutches of Darth Vader — his fallen former student Anakin Skywalker — as well as Vader’s Jedi hunting Inquisitors.

Actress Moses Ingram plays Reva [REE-vah], one of Vader’s agents. She tells ABC Audio that the new character is “passionate about her job.”

“She plays the offensive and she’s got to be ten steps ahead. She’s got to be first in line. And I think that drives a lot of what she does.”

She calls seeing her onscreen boss in his iconic black suit — played again by McGregor’s Star Wars prequel co-star Hayden Christensen — “crazy.”

As for McGregor, acting opposite Christensen again was “lovely.”

“We spent such a lot of time together in Australia when we made Episode II and Episode III and a lot of time in the fight gym…you know, for Revenge of the Sith…for that epic fight sequence at the end, and that took months of training,” he explains.

He said of the off-screen return of the Jedi, “I felt like the last 17 years hadn’t happened at all.”

The Emmy winner also threw cold water on some recent reporting that he’d “lost” his character’s accent.

“It’s been somewhat blown out of proportion…already,” Ewan said with a hearty laugh.

“I just went back to what I was going to do anyway, was listening to lots of Alec Guinness and I watched all of the movies from start to finish…Did a bit of The Clone Wars, and then I was sort of back into the right world.”

