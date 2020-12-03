Obi-Wan's lightsaber, Neo's 'Matrix' costume sell for a mint at auction

Prop Store(LONDON) — Hundreds of pieces of Hollywood memorabilia were up for grabs in London earlier this week, and some fetched a fortune.

As part of Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, one of Ewan McGregor’s lightsabers from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith commanded just over $201,000, as did a remote controllable droid seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Other items that fetched a pretty penny included a Keanu Reeves Neo costume from The Matrix Reloaded, which sold for more than $83,000, and a Japanese-style sword wielded by the late Sean Connery in Highlander, which fetched $67,000.

More than 900 pieces hit the block over more than 20 hours of bidding, including props from Top Gun, Alien, Tim Burton’s Batman, Fight Club, and Saving Private Ryan, as well as scripts, photos, and other treasures.

Here are some of the notable sales and what they went for, including auction fees:

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Hero Lightsaber — Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – $201,000

Light-Up Remote-control R2-S8 Droid — Solo: A Star Wars Story – $201,000

Hero Dagger of Megiddo — The Omen – $92,125

H.R. Giger-designed Special Effects Mechanical Alien Head — Alien – $83,750

Neo (Keanu Reeves) costume — The Matrix Reloaded – $83,750

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) Bomber Jacket — Top Gun – $67,000

Ramirez’s (Sean Connery) Katana — Highlander – $67,000

Tyler Durden’s (Brad Pitt) Photo-Matched Red Leather Jacket — Fight Club – $54,437

Joker’s (Jack Nicholson) Fedora — Batman – $50,250

Marty McFly’s (Michael J. Fox) 2015 Jacket — Back to the Future Part II – $31,825

By Stephen Iervolino

