“Ocean's 8” and “Hereditary” among this week's new releases

The following movies open nationwide on Friday:

* Ocean’s 8 — This spin-off of the Ocean’s 11 movies starring George Clooney, stars Bullock as Debbie Ocean, sister of Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Debbie recruits a team of women — played by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina — to help her rob the fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Rated PG-13.

* Heredity — After a family matriarch passes away, her daughter’s family unravels increasingly cryptic and terrifying secrets about their ancestry, forcing them to outrun the sinister fate they’ve inherited. Starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne. Rated R.

* Hotel Artemis — This thriller, set in 2028, follows the Nurse — played by Jodie Foster — who uses her run-down facility to patch up criminals of various stripes. The volatile combination of characters turns the hospital into a powder keg and threatens to open an old wound she’s been trying to drown in drink for years. Also starring Sterling K. Brown, Dave Bautista, Jeff Goldblum, Sofia Boutella, Jenny Slate, Brian Tyree Henry, Zachary Quinto and Charlie Day. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Won’t You Be My Neighbor? — The biopic explores the life, lessons, and legacy of iconic children’s television host Fred Rogers. Rated PG-13.

