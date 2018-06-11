“Ocean’s 8” tops weekend box office and breaks franchise record with $41.5 million

Warner Bros. 2017/Barry Wetcher(LOS ANGELES) — The women of Ocean’s 8 topped the box office this weekend with an estimated $41.5 million, making it the best opening weekend for the franchise. Internationally, the film raked in an additional $12.2 million.

The all-female led film not only outperformed most of industry expectations, but it also kicked Solo: A Star Wars Story out of first place and into a distant second with an estimated $15.1 million. Deadpool 2 rounded out the top three, closing the weekend at 12.7 million.

Hereditary also debuted this weekend with surprisingly large numbers. Critics raved about the spooky horror flick, helping it bring in an estimated $13 million and earn the fourth place in the box office.

The weekend’s third wide-release didn’t see such favorable numbers. Hotel Artemis earned only $3.1 million and closed out the weekend in eighth place.

Overseas, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened with $150 million and is expected to make a similarly strong opening for its domestic premiere in two weeks.

Avengers: Infinity War continued to show its strength this weekend, adding $6.8 million. The film should break the $2 billion mark worldwide on Monday.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated box office sales:

1. Ocean’s 8, $41.5 million

2. Solo: A Star Wars Story, $15.1 million

3. Deadpool 2, $13.7 million

4. Hereditary, $13 million

5. Avengers: Infinity War, $6.8 million

6. Adrift, $5 million

7. Book Club, $4.2 million

8. Hotel Artemis, $3.1 million

9. Upgrade, $2.2 million

10. Life of the Party, $2.1 million

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.