Oh, behave! Mike Myers considering a new “Austin Powers” movie

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Could Austin Powers and Dr. Evil return for a another go-round?

At the Hollywood premiere of his new movie Terminal on Tuesday, Mike Myers told Entertainment Tonight that he’s looking at the possibility of a fourth installment of the franchise, with a slightly different take.

“I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil’s perspective. So it would be Dr. Evil 1 / Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll,” said the 54-year-old comic actor. “Start the campaign, please. Thank you.”

The heist thriller Terminal, co-starring Margot Robbie, marks Myers’ first live-action role since his cameo in 2009’s Inglorious Basterds. It opens nationwide on Friday.

