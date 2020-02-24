“Oh my eyes!”: 'Walking Dead' fans react to Negan and Alpha's “crass” sex scene

Samantha Morton as Alpha – Jackson Lee Davis/AMC(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE CONTENT) While The Walking Dead has always explored hookups in age of the zombie apocalypse, Sunday night’s season 10 mid-season premiere featured a first: a sex scene between Negan and Alpha, with Alpha wearing only her customary dead skin mask.

The episode featured Samantha Morton’s baddie Alpha, offering a “crass man” — Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan — “a crass reward” for helping root out a spy among her dead skin-wearing clan, The Whisperers.

She tells him to close his eyes and strip, and when he opens his eyes, he’s greeted by the image of a nude Alpha, wearing just her mask.

“Does my true skin disturb you?” she purrs.

“Not at all,” Negan replies. “Weirdly the opposite.”

While it may have been a turn-on for Negan, that scene left a bad taste in some fans’ mouths.

“Oh my eyes!” one complained. “…they can never unsee this!”

“That…scene has me all kinds of traumatized,” another posted. “All kinds.”

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on AMC.