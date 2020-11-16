Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis end 7 year engagement
(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like seven isn’t such a lucky number for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis.
After a seven year engagement, People reports that the stars have decided to go their separate ways.
“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple revealed. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”
Together the duo share two children — son Otis Alexander, six, and daughter Daisy Josephine, four.
Wilde and Sudeikis were together for almost a decade. They first began dating in November 2011 and became engaged in January 2013.
By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.